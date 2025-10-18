InfraX partners with Itron, MEA-Comm to accelerate smart utility, IoT solutions

DUBAI, 18th October, 2025 (WAM) -- InfraX, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Itron, a grid edge intelligence leader, to develop and deploy next-generation smart utility and IoT solutions to advance the UAE’s digital and sustainable infrastructure vision.

The partnership, which was announced at GITEX Global 2025, aims to create business opportunities and support technical collaboration across key sectors, including smart metering, energy management, and smart city platforms.

The collaboration will accelerate InfraX’s robust communication infrastructure and Itron’s proven expertise in intelligent energy and water systems to enable more efficient, data-driven, and connected operations across utilities and city ecosystems.

At GITEX, InfraX also signed an MoU with MEA-Comm, a UAE-based system integrator at the forefront of developing private wireless networks for industrial IoT across the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

Infra-X and MEA-Comm will jointly conduct technical and commercial assessments of interactive digital twins and edge-enabled architectures to provide near real-time capabilities for complex industrial environments through advanced private wireless IoT networks.

The assessment includes deployment of AI-powered platforms and intelligent agents to enable automation, resilience, and smarter decision-making. This includes ongoing collaboration with global technology leaders and giant enterprises to bring advanced solutions and international best practices to Dubai and the UAE.

Rashid Alahmedi, COO of InfraX, said that the collaborations aim to deliver intelligent, connected solutions that enhance efficiency, sustainability, and customer experience, supporting the UAE’s vision for a sustainable and innovation-led future.

“Together, we will combine Itron’s innovative smart city and IoT solutions with InfraX’s digital capabilities to deliver integrated offerings that empower utilities and cities to manage resources more efficiently and sustainably,” said Ayman El Shareif, Itron’s Vice President of Sales for the Middle East.

Dr. Abdulhadi AbouAlmal, PhD, CEO of MEA-Comm, stated, “MEA-Comm is honoured to collaborate with Infra-X and Digital DEWA to accelerate Dubai’s Industry 4.0 journey. As a UAE-based leader in private wireless IoT networks for industrial use across the MEA region, we are committed to enabling smart cities and UAE's critical infrastructure with advanced AI-based IoT solutions.”