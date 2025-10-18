'Ministry of Climate Change', IBM to develop AI solutions for enivornment

DUBAI, 18th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Climate Change and Environment (MoCCAE) has signed a cooperation agreement with IBM, a global leader in hybrid cloud and AI, to develop and implement AI-driven capabilities in alignment with the ministry’s digital transformation strategy, while supporting the objectives of Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme, the ‘UAE Centennial 2071’ and ‘We the UAE 2031’.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of GITEX Global 2025 in Dubai in the presence of Dr Amna bint Abdullah Al Dahak, Minister of Climate Change and Environment.

Representing the ministry was Eng. Amal Abdulrahim, Assistant Undersecretary for Support Services, Chief AI and Innovation Officer, while IBM was represented by Shukri Eid, General Manager, Gulf, Levant and Pakistan.

Abdulrahim said, “Our partnership with IBM is a significant step forward in strengthening our environmental and climate ecosystem. Our goal is not just to adopt technology, but to use AI as a strategic tool to proactively address environmental challenges, enhance food and water security and achieve our Net Zero 2050 targets."

She added that these initiatives will contribute to creating a more efficient and agile government model, while reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global hub for science and innovation-driven sustainability.

Eid said, “This agreement reflects our shared commitment to continue innovating for a more resilient future. These scalable solutions will not only meet the UAE’s objectives but can also serve as a pioneering model for the region and the world."

Under the agreement, both parties will collaborate to develop prototypes and case studies for various innovative projects focused on applying AI to enhance key sustainability initiatives, boost productivity, and improve operational efficiency.

The cooperation includes the development of an intelligent prototype for CITES certificate verification using AI, aimed at automating the data entry and CITES & Phytosanitary certificate validation. This system will enhance compliance and data quality and contribute to increasing customer satisfaction, in line with the nation’s Zero Government Bureaucracy Programme.

The parties will also conduct a study to develop mechanisms for fisheries monitoring through mobile applications and cameras at landing sites and local fish markets to accurately track fish stocks and prevent overexploitation. This will help ensure the sustainability of marine fisheries and provide real-time data and studies on information related to fisheries.

The agreement also includes the development of Quarantine systems using AI technologies to inspect agricultural and veterinary consignments. These systems will accelerate import approval procedures, ensure early detection of biological risks, and protect biosecurity.

To meet global requirements, the cooperation also supports a detailed study of the requirements for establishing an advanced digital platform for Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), enabling transparent, simplified and real-time national reporting. This will further support effective climate policies and strengthen accountability at the national level.

The parties will design and implement specialised training and development programmes targeting the employees of the Ministry to strengthen their skills and capabilities in advanced technology.