Evolve Future Mobility Show in Sharjah highlights innovations shaping sustainable mobility

SHARJAH, 18th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Evolve Future Mobility Show (EFMS 2025)’s summit featured thought-provoking sessions and panel discussions where global Electric Vehicle (EV) experts presented in-depth strategic insights into the future of sustainable mobility.

The discussions highlighted global best practices from leading EV charging operators and outlined a practical roadmap for expanding e-mobility and advancing growth and innovation across the sector.

Hosted at Expo Centre Sharjah and supported by the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), the show is set to conclude today.

Industry experts underscored significant investment potential in the EV market and explored mechanisms for financing the electric mobility ecosystem. They affirmed that the UAE’s robust and investor-friendly economy provides a fertile ground for capital inflows and long-term growth.

The discussions further emphasised the importance of strengthening strategic public-private partnerships to expedite large-scale sustainable mobility initiatives.

Abdulaziz Shattaf, Commercial Director of Expo Centre Sharjah, said that the themes covered by the summit reflected a deep understanding of the industry’s development path, focusing on expert insights and perspectives regarding financing models and investment growth in the EV market.

“The Show sends a clear signal that the region’s electric mobility sector has moved beyond its foundational phase and entered a stage of commercial maturity and strong investment appeal. The show also demonstrates a strategic vision that lies in balancing current commercial dimensions with forward-looking ambitions for sustainable growth and innovation,” he added.

EFMS 2025 featured Adam Ridgway, CEO of One Moto, as one of the distinguished speakers at the show. He explored how automakers are shaping the electric vehicle market and addressing the accelerating shift toward zero-emission mobility solutions.

Barbara Lebar, MEA Representative at Manta Aircraft, delivered a keynote session titled “The Advanced Air Mobility Revolution”. She highlighted the pivotal role electric aerial vehicles will play in the future transport ecosystem and outlined how urban centers are planning for the next phase of integrated mobility, shifting from traditional road networks to air-based solutions that redefine the future of urban transport.

The Evolve Show also featured a dedicated session that explored pathways toward building a “circular economy” in the electric vehicle industry. Delivered by Rizul Rai, Founder and CEO at Sircle Clean Energy Technologies LLC, the panel discussion was titled “Battery Manufacturing & Recycling – Paving the Way for a Circular Economy in the EV Industry”.

The session highlighted that effective recycling practices not only mitigate environmental risks but also unlock new economic opportunities and enhance the resilience and sustainability of global supply chains.