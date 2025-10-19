ASEAN Renewable Energy Long-term Roadmap launched in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, 18th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The ASEAN Centre for Energy (ACE) has launched the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Renewable Energy Long-term Roadmap (RE LTRM) at the 43rd ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM).

The public information session for the roadmap was held at the 25th ASEAN Energy Business Forum (AEBF-25) at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) today.

In a statement, ACE said the roadmap focuses on policies related to renewable energy (RE) as an effort to bridge the gap between regional aspiration and carbon neutrality.

"It provides a strategic blueprint to ensure energy transition is a cornerstone of the ASEAN Community Vision to become the world's.''

"Serving as a foundation for the forthcoming ASEAN Plan of Action for Energy Cooperation 2026-2030, the roadmap translates longterm vision into actionable strategies for implementation," it said.

ACE executive director Razib Dawood said the RE LTRM aims to serve as a sectoral long-term guide for the ASEAN member states in managing the region's shared energy future.

"On the technical level, the road map served as a unified regional framework that translates ASEAN high-level RE ambition into a coordinated and implementable action,” he said as quoted by Malaysian National News Agency (BERNAMA).

With the core objective to accelerate RE integration within the region, the ACE said that the roadmap goes beyond technical modelling by acting as a guiding document to facilitate the design and implementation of RE programmes, while also presenting the region’s economic outlook for the energy transition.

ACE said the RE LTRM offers insights into the scope of the energy transition strategy across various time frames, aiming to ensure that the ASEAN member states remain on track toward their RE targets and carbon neutrality goals, while identifying opportunities for enhancing partnerships and cooperation across the region.