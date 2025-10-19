Khorfakkan Cycling Challenge returns in new format on 25 October

SHARJAH, 19th October, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Sports Council has announced that the fifth edition of the Khorfakkan Cycling Challenge will take place on Saturday, 25 October, coinciding with Arab Cycling Day.

The race features two routes: a 27 km course from Khorfakkan Waterfall to the rest area, and a 24 km course starting and finishing at the waterfall. The changes aim to allow broader participation from cycling enthusiasts, including a special race for wheelchair users.

The 27 km men’s race starts at 6:30 am, followed five minutes later by the women’s race. The 24 km race for men and women begins simultaneously at 6:40 am, with the award ceremony scheduled for 8:30 am.

The event, widely attended by athletes and cycling enthusiasts, tests both speed and endurance, producing high-level champions.