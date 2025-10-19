Moro Hub, Dubai Financial Audit Authority sign MoU to strengthen collaboration in sustainable digital solutions

DUBAI, 19th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Moro Hub, a subsidiary of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA), has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Dubai Financial Audit Authority (FAA), during GITEX Global 2025.

The agreement aims at enhancing collaboration between both organisations in technology and sustainable digital solutions as part of supporting the digital transformation journey in Dubai.

The agreement was signed in the presence of Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD & CEO of DEWA, and Abdulrahman Al Hareb, Director-General of Dubai Financial Audit Authority, by Marwan Bin Haidar, Vice Chairman – Digital & Group CEO of Digital DEWA, and Amir Ali Al Gergawi, Executive Director of Corporate Support Sector of Dubai Financial Audit Authority.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer said: “Our partnership in sustainable digital services with leading government entities in Dubai reflects the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, to consolidate the UAE’s position as a global model in building an integrated digital economy driven by innovation. Through Digital DEWA, we are driving innovation and providing world-class digital infrastructure that supports smart, secure and sustainable government operations.”

Al Tayer added, “Our partnership with Dubai Financial Audit Authority reaffirms Moro’s commitment to empowering government entities by providing advanced, secure, and future-ready digital infrastructure that strengthens Dubai’s vision of a safe, sustainable, technology-enabled future based on transparency and innovation. The Memorandum of Understanding between Moro and Dubai Financial Audit Authority (FAA) aims to collaborate across key strategic pillars, including colocation and cloud services, advanced cybersecurity solutions, managed and professional services, as well as emerging technologies and digital innovation. This collaboration strengthens digital capabilities and supports sustainable transformation across Dubai’s government ecosystem. The partnership also marks a new strategic milestone through which Digital DEWA continues to enhance the resilience and efficiency of governance in the emirate."

“We are pleased to strengthen our partnership with Moro Hub through this Memorandum of Understanding, which paves the way for exploring advanced and innovative digital solutions that will enhance our operational efficiency and technological capabilities, while supporting our shared vision of reinforcing Dubai’s leading global position in advanced digital infrastructure and smart governance,” Abdulrahman Al Hareb said.

The partnership reflects the shared commitment of both entities to enhancing Dubai’s digital transformation journey through innovation, agility and technology-driven governance. By leveraging Moro Hub’s advanced capabilities in managed services and secure cloud infrastructure, the collaboration seeks to establish a resilient digital framework that enhances data protection, operational efficiency, and digital trust across critical government systems.