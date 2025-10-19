Majra discusses progress of social responsibility initiatives, sustainable impact plans across UAE

DUBAI, 19th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Board of Trustees of the National CSR Fund – Majra held its second meeting of 2025, chaired by Abdulla bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy and Tourism and Chairman of the Board.

The meeting addressed key agenda items, including updates on Majra’s strategic performance indicators, progress in evaluating the second cycle of the Impact and preparations for November’s events, most notably the Impact Summit scheduled for 27th November 2025 in Abu Dhabi.

Abdulla bin Touq stated, “This meeting represents another step in reaffirming our commitment to strengthening the culture of social responsibility in the UAE and directing private sector efforts towards projects that deliver sustainable impact aligned with national priorities. We believe that community empowerment, effective partnerships, and the investment in knowledge and innovation are the fundamental pillars for advancing sustainable social responsibility and enhancing quality of life.”

He added, “The Impact Summit serves as a true manifestation of this vision, bringing together leaders, decision-makers, and experts under one platform to exchange insights and foster innovative initiatives that advance our communities and further strengthen the UAE’s global leadership and competitiveness.”

Sarah Shaw, CEO of the National CSR Fund – Majra, presented a summary of the Knowledge Empowerment Initiative, emphasizing the role of knowledge in human development and awareness of sustainable impact. The initiative seeks to improve quality of life and community growth through informed decision-making, skill enhancement, continuous education, innovation, and collaboration between public, private, and civil sectors, thereby reinforcing social responsibility standards and advancing sustainable development across the UAE.

The Board of Trustees approved a strategic partnership with Emirates Nature–WWF to empower Emirati youth in environmental sustainability. This partnership reflects Majra’s commitment to embedding a culture of social responsibility through knowledge and empowerment. As part of this collaboration, Majra will sponsor 500 youth memberships under the Leaders of Change programme a national initiative that encourages youth participation in environmental protection and climate action, fostering a generation of conscious leaders driving sustainable transformation.

The Board also reviewed ongoing preparations for the inaugural editions of the Impact Summit and Impact Majlis two of Majra’s initiatives, scheduled for 27–28 November 2025 in Abu Dhabi. The events will convene distinguished leaders, policymakers, and sustainability experts under the theme “Empowering Collective Good for the Nation”. The Summit represents the culmination of a year-long effort aligning private sector initiatives with national goals and advancing community empowerment through innovative, impact-driven partnerships.

During the meeting, the Board highlighted the efforts of the UAE’s CSR and Sustainability Committees, led by the Chambers of Commerce across the Emirates, which are implementing innovative initiatives in collaboration with the private sector. These initiatives are designed to address each Emirate’s unique priorities while promoting nationwide integration to achieve sustainable impact.

In this context, Fujairah witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between Majra and the Fujairah Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in the presence of Sheikh Saeed bin Suroor Al Sharqi, to launch the Community Entrepreneurs Programme. This first-of-its-kind initiative aims to support and fund fourth-sector enterprises and social startups, fostering social innovation and creating new economic opportunities.

The Board of Trustees meeting also focused on sustainable impact challenges, projects, and solutions to ensure continued progress through specialized committees, including the Sustainable Impact Committee, chaired by Abdulla Ahmed Al Saleh, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Economy and Tourism, and the Strategies and Projects Committee, chaired by Mubarak Al Nakhi, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Culture.

These committees aim to develop effective frameworks for evaluating the CSR and sustainability ecosystem’s performance and advancing integrated national strategies that align with the UAE’s vision for social responsibility, sustainability, and innovation under Majra as the unified national umbrella for CSR in the country.