Creators Ventures Accelerator programme attracts 1,131 applicants from 70 countries

DUBAI, 19th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world’s largest event dedicated to the content creation economy and organised by the UAE Government Media Office, has announced that the Creators Ventures Accelerator, part of the second edition of the Creators Ventures Accelerator programme organised by Creators HQ - the first content creator hub in the UAE and the Middle East and part of Visioneers in partnership with 500 Global, one of the world’s most active venture capital firms1, has attracted 1,131 applications from content creators and digital startups operating in the content industry, representing over 70 countries.

The programme aims to identify and incubate promising creator-led startups. Participants will be showcased during the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, which will take place from January 9 to 11, 2026, across Emirates Towers, the Dubai International Financial Centre, and the Museum of the Future, under the theme “Content for Good”.

The programme also aims to equip participants with the skills, tools, and support they need to sustainably grow their businesses—through mentorship, knowledge sharing, and access to networks—empowering them to build the next generation of leading companies in the creator economy.

The Creators Ventures Accelerator programme attracted strong interest from individual creators, business platforms, and emerging creator-related digital startups. A diverse collective of pioneering content creators and creator-led companies spanning Creator IP, AI Creator solutions, creator monetisation, media, gaming, wellness, and technology each redefining how creators, brands, and audiences connect, create, and grow in the digital economy.

Khadija Hussain, Executive Director of Government Communication at the UAE Government Media Office and deputy CEO of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, said: “We are pleased with the tremendous response to the Creators Ventures Accelerator programme, which reflects the UAE’s growing stature as a global hub for purposeful content creation and innovation and its ability to attract top creative talent from around the world.”

She added that the programme represents an unprecedented opportunity for content creators and emerging digital companies to transform their ideas into sustainable ventures.

“The Creators Ventures Accelerator programme serves as an interactive platform that brings together creativity and innovation within a single ecosystem,” Hussain explained. “This integrated model reinforces the role of content creation as one of the most vital sectors of the new economy, giving participating creators a genuine opportunity to become influential business leaders.”

She emphasised that through its collaboration with 500 Global, the 1 Billion Followers Summit provides creators and startups with the tools they need to expand their projects and grow them into leading companies capable of competing globally.

Mei Chel Tan, Managing Partner at 500 Global, said, “The creator economy is a significant contributor to today’s global social and commercial outcomes, with the potential to drive real economic value and innovation.”

She added, “We’re thrilled to partner with CreatorsHQ in this initiative, through which we’re empowering content creators and creator technologies to build and scale meaningful businesses and solutions.”

The Creators Ventures Accelerator underscores 500 Global’s commitment to leveraging its venture capital expertise and global platform to enable talented creators and entrepreneurs to transform ideas into high-impact businesses and advance creativity and innovation worldwide.

Out of the 1,131 applications for Creators Ventures Accelerator, 609 qualified for the next phase after meeting all participation criteria. These included 347 content creators representing more than 70 countries - with India leading the top five countries followed by Egypt, USA, UK and Syria.

Several innovative digital startups and business platforms also made a remarkable showing, with 262 startups and business platforms applying. From among these, 20 applicants will be selected for the inaugural cohort of the Creators Ventures Accelerator programme.

A specialised team - comprising leading venture capitalists and international experts in digital media and venture capita - will assess the projects based on criteria such as innovation and creativity, economic and social impact, execution quality and marketing potential, business planning and profitability, as well as scalability and investment attractiveness. They will also provide guidance and mentorship throughout the programme’s various stages to strengthen the long-term success of the selected projects.

The participants will take part in an intensive 10-week training programme that combines 500 Global’s expertise in company-building with its extensive ecosystem network dedicated to supporting the creator economy.

In the first phase, 20 participants will present their idea on-stage, after which 10 will advance to the semi-final round, and 3 finalists will be selected. The selected participants will be announced on the closing day of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, receiving an investment opportunity and funding of up to AED 50 million from Creators HQ and investors in the content creation industry to further develop their project—creating an ideal environment to transform innovative ideas into scalable, globally competitive ventures.