Dubai International Chamber launches its first Eastern Europe representative office in Poland

DUBAI, 19th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai International Chamber, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has officially opened its first representative office in Eastern Europe in Poland’s capital city, Warsaw.

The strategic move reflects the chamber’s commitment to strengthening economic relations and exploring trade and investment opportunities between Dubai and Poland.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Mohamed Ahmed Salem Farea Alharbi, Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates to the Republic of Poland, and Michał Jaros, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Economic Development and Technology of the Republic of Poland, together with senior officials and business leaders.

The new office marks an important milestone in achieving the objectives of the ‘Dubai Global’ initiative, which aims to establish 50 international representative offices by 2030. The initiative seeks to enhance Dubai’s role as a leading global business hub, attract foreign direct investment to the emirate, and support the expansion of Dubai-based companies into 30 priority global markets.

Mohammad Ali Rashed Lootah, President and CEO of Dubai Chambers, stated, “The new representative office in Warsaw marks an important step in strengthening the partnership between Dubai and Poland and supporting the expansion of bilateral economic ties. It will help enhance connections between the business communities in both markets and stimulate the flow of mutual trade and investments. We remain committed to supporting Polish companies in expanding their global presence by leveraging Dubai’s competitive advantages as a world-class business hub.”

The launch comes at a time of notable growth in trade and economic relations between Poland and Dubai. The value of Dubai’s non-oil trade with Poland reached AED7.2 billion in 2024, reflecting 5 percent year-on-year growth. By the end of the H1 2025, a total of 453 Polish companies were registered as active members of Dubai Chamber of Commerce, including 86 new companies that joined during the first six months of the year. These figures underline the strength of bilateral ties and the growing interest among the Polish business community in capitalising on opportunities in Dubai.

The new representative office will play a vital role in supporting businesses in both Dubai and Poland. It will work closely with the Polish business community to strengthen relationships with key public and private sector stakeholders and promote Dubai’s competitive advantages as a global business destination. The office will also provide valuable insights into the Dubai market, provide guidance to Polish companies seeking to establish a presence in the emirate, and assist their expansion from Dubai into global markets.

In addition, the Warsaw office will support Dubai-based companies seeking to expand into Poland by providing access to market intelligence, identifying trade and investment opportunities, and connecting them with reliable local partners to help facilitate market entry and business growth.