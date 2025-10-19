Impressive results for Abu Dhabi Sailing Team on day one of Mussanah Sailing Week

MUSCAT, 19th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Sailing Team made a strong and impressive start on the opening day of Mussanah Sailing Week, held in the Sultanate of Oman with the participation of elite sailors from across the region and around the world.

Abdullah Al Zubaidi clinched first place in the ILCA 4 class, showcasing his high level of readiness and determination to compete for the overall title in the coming days. In the ILCA 6 class, Mohammed Abdul Karim secured second place after a balanced performance and a fierce battle until the final meters.

In the ILCA 4 Girls category, Emirati sailors excelled as Marwa Al Hammadi took first place, followed by Al Yazia Al Hammadi in second, reaffirming the strong presence of Emirati female sailors in the championship.

Meanwhile, in the Optimist class, Khalifa Al Rumaithi ranked eighth in the preliminary results of day one, following competitive races that featured wide participation from regional sailing schools.

The team’s technical staff emphasised that these positive results on the opening day reflect the outcome of continuous training and intensive development programmes implemented by the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Academy, as part of a comprehensive plan to nurture Emirati talents and enhance their skills in modern sailing.

The team will continue its participation in the championship over the coming days, aiming to secure more medals and podium finishes while raising the UAE flag high at the event’s conclusion.