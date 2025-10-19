MoFA advances multilateral water cooperation at IUCN Congress events ahead of 2026 UN Water Conference

ABU DHABI, 19th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to global water cooperation and integrated environmental action at two high-level events during the IUCN World Conservation Congress, which were held at the ADNEC Centre in Abu Dhabi.

Balalaa delivered opening remarks at the session titled “From the IUCN World Conservation Congress to the 2026 UN Water Conference – Transitioning to Nature-Positive Economies and Societies”, co-convened by the UAE, the Republic of Senegal, and IUCN.

The session emphasised the vital role of freshwater ecosystems in strengthening climate resilience and protecting biodiversity, in alignment with preparation for the 2026 UN Water Conference.

“Water is more than a basic human right. It is the lifeblood of ecosystems, the foundation of biodiversity, and the key to climate resilience,” said Balalaa.

“The UAE is deeply committed to advancing global water cooperation - transforming challenges into opportunities for shared resilience and sustainable growth,” Balalaa noted.

Balalaa also addressed the launch of the "World Bank Global Report: “Continental Drying: A Threat to Our Common Future”, co-hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the World Bank Group.

Both events underscored the UAE’s leadership in advancing multilateral cooperation on water, and environmental sustainability, ahead of its co-hosting of the 2026 UN Water Conference with the Republic of Senegal. These efforts build on the outcomes of COP28 and reflect the UAE’s commitment to keeping water at the heart of global climate, biodiversity, and development agendas.