Board of Trustees of International Charity Organisation approves five-year strategic plan

AJMAN, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Board of Trustees of the International Charity Organisation held its first meeting following its reformation, chaired by Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi.

During the meeting, the Board reviewed the Organisation’s financial and administrative performance report, approved its strategic plan for the next five years, and commended its achievements in 2025.

Sheikh Dr. Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi announced that the volume of the Organisation’s projects reached AED360 million during the first eight months of the year, of which AED72 million was spent within the UAE, representing 20 percent of the total value of projects.

He expressed appreciation for the support of the UAE’s wise leadership, affirming that the Board of Trustees will work to develop the Organisation’s public policies in line with the directives of the leadership to strengthen the UAE’s position as a global capital for humanitarian work. He added that the Organisation will continue adopting an innovation-driven approach in implementing its initiatives and employing smart digital solutions to facilitate donations and enhance communication with donors and philanthropists worldwide.

Sheikh Dr. Al Nuaimi also highlighted the role of the Board of Trustees in shaping the Organisation’s future leadership and enhancing its efficiency in humanitarian and charitable work both within the UAE and abroad. He expressed confidence in the Board’s ability to lead the Organisation towards further progress and giving, building on more than 41 years of sustained achievements.

For his part, Dr. Khaled Al Khaja, Secretary-General of the International Charity Organisation, said that the Organisation has succeeded in extending support to millions of people in need, reaching 24 countries worldwide across various fields, including the sponsorship and care of orphans, social welfare, seasonal initiatives, water projects, mosque and village construction, education, health, and relief efforts.

Dr. Al Khaja also reviewed the Organisation’s field operations through a special report on visits to the most needy areas, outlining the challenges faced by teams during travel and the mechanisms used to select projects and target countries based on an annual plan aligned with the needs of underprivileged communities around the world.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Board expressed its gratitude to all teams and donors for their efforts in supporting the Organisation’s projects and fulfilling its mission of spreading the values of goodness and humanitarian solidarity. It reaffirmed that giving will remain the cornerstone of the Organisation’s journey, as it has been since its establishment.