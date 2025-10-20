China's industrial output up 6.5% in September

BEIJING, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- China's value-added industrial output grew by 6.5 percent year on year in September, according to official data released on Monday.

The growth accelerated from a 5.2 percent increase recorded in August, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

During the first nine months of the year, China's industrial output rose by 6.2 percent compared with the same period last year.

Industrial output measures the activity of large enterprises, each with an annual main business turnover of at least 20 million yuan (around US$2.82 million).

A breakdown of the data indicated that the manufacturing sector's value-added output increased by 7.3 percent year on year in September, while that of the mining sector grew by 6.4 percent. The value-added output of the electricity, heat, gas, and water production and supply sector rose by 0.6 percent.