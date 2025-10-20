Al Mulla finishes runner-up in 2nd Round of Aqua bike world championship in Italy

ROME, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- UAE champion Rashed Al Mulla achieved another remarkable milestone for the Abu Dhabi Jet Ski Team, affiliated with the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, after finishing runner-up in the second round of the Aqua bike world championship held in Olbia, Italy, reaffirming the excellence and competitiveness of Emirati athletes in one of the world’s most prestigious jet ski competitions.

Al Mulla secured second place following an intense battle until the final moments with Italy’s Roberto Mariani, bringing his total to 87 points in the overall standings - just behind Mariani, who leads with 97 points - a narrow margin that keeps Abu Dhabi Team firmly in contention for the world title in the upcoming rounds.

The Abu Dhabi Team delivered an impressive overall performance throughout the two Italian rounds, with Al Mulla showcasing exceptional skills and creativity in freestyle displays, reinforcing the team’s position as one of the strongest competitors on the global stage of jet ski racing.

Thani Al Qamzi, Director of the Abu Dhabi Jet Ski Team at the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, emphasised that this result reflects the exceptional performance and professionalism of Emirati athletes, saying, "Rashed Al Mulla delivered an outstanding performance that once again proved his status as one of the top freestyle riders in the world. We are proud of what the team has accomplished across the two Italian rounds, which mark an important step toward achieving the world title.”

Al Qamzi added that the unwavering support of Sheikh Mohammed bin Sultan bin Khalifa Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Marine Sports Club, has been instrumental in sustaining the team’s success and in raising the UAE flag high across international arenas. He affirmed that the team will continue working diligently through the remainder of the season to compete strongly for the 2025 World Championship title.