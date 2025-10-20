China advances green transformation in energy sector

BEIJING, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) - China has significantly accelerated its green transformation over the 14th Five-Year Plan period (2021-2025), fundamentally changing the patterns of its energy generation and consumption.

According to China Central Television (CCTV), China now generates over 10 trillion kilowatt-hours of electricity annually, accounting for one third of the global total, with one-third of its total electricity consumption coming from wind, solar and hydropower.

The western region has been a major focus of the country's green transformation. The cumulative grid-connected capacity of wind and solar photovoltaic power in central and western parts of China has expanded to three times its original level.

The country also saw a 70 percent increase in clean energy transferred from western to eastern region, with 20 percent of electricity consumption in eastern and central China now being met by green power generated from the country's western region.

During the 14th Five-Year Plan period, China started construction of 19 ultra-high-voltage (UHV) electricity transmission lines, establishing a super network of power transmission stretching 50,000 kilometers, longer than the equator.

For the first time, new energy storage was included in the Five-Year Plan. As a result, the scale of China's new energy storage saw an almost 30-fold growth to reach 95 million kilowatts in this period.

To date, China has built the world’s largest and most comprehensive new energy industrial chain, meeting as scheduled the goal set in its 14th Five-Year Plan to increase non-fossil energy consumption to 20 percent.