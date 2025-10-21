Emirates Association for Women Entrepreneurs says UAE established itself as global hub for investment & entrepreneurship

CAIRO, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) – Dr. Shafeeqa Al Ameri, President of Emirates Association for Women Entrepreneurs, affirmed that the United Arab Emirates has firmly established itself as a global hub for investment and entrepreneurship, noting that foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows into the country exceeded USD 45 billion in 2024, ranking the UAE 10th globally in attracting investment.

Dr. Al Ameri explained that this success was achieved thanks to the attractive economic environment provided by the wise leadership, as well as modern legislation that strengthens investor confidence and supports entrepreneurs.

She made these remarks in her speech at the 28th Arab-African Investment and International Cooperation Conference and Exhibition, organized by the Arab Businesswomen Investors Union in Cairo.

Al Ameri highlighted the national campaign 'The Emirates: The Startup Capital of the World',” which aims to train and incubate 10,000 entrepreneurs and create 30,000 job opportunities over the next five years. She emphasised that this initiative reflects the leadership’s vision to empower youth and expand an innovation-driven economy.

She added that the UAE presents a pioneering model of economic diversification, through investments in promising sectors such as technology, artificial intelligence, real estate, renewable energy, and logistics services.

Dr. Al Ameri affirmed that the nation’s economy continues to grow steadily, driven by its ambitious vision and advanced infrastructure development.