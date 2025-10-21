GCC chief meets UK ministers to discuss latest developments in GCC-UK FTA negotiations

LONDON, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) – GCC Secretary General Jasem Al-Budaiwi met with UK Secretary of State for Business and Trade Peter Kyle and Minister of State for Trade Affairs Chris Bryant to review the latest developments in the Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations between the GCC and the UK.

Al-Budaiwi stressed the importance of intensifying joint efforts from both sides and working to align all viewpoints on all remaining matters in the negotiation process.

He noted that the free trade agreement between the GCC and the United Kingdom would contribute significantly to enhancing trade and economic relations between the two sides and open new horizons for cooperation in various fields.