US, Australia sign $8.5bn critical minerals agreement

WASHINGTON, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) – US President Donald Trump and Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese signed a critical-minerals deal at the White House on Monday as Washington eyes the continent’s rich rare-earth resources when China is imposing tougher rules on exporting its own critical minerals abroad, according to AP.

“In about a year from now we’ll have so much critical mineral and rare earth that you won’t know what to do with them,” said Trump.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said the deal would support a pipeline of $8.5bn "ready-to-go" projects that would expand his country's mining and processing abilities. He added that the agreement takes the U.S.-Australia relationship “to the next level.”