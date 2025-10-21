Korea's exports down 7.8% in first 20 days of October

SEOUL, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Republic of Korea’s exports declined by 7.8 percent year-on-year during the first 20 days of October, according to data released on Tuesday.

Outbound shipments stood at US$30.1 billion from 1st to 20th October, compared with US$32.7 billion during the same period last year, Yonhap News Agency reported, citing figures from the Korea Customs Service.

Despite the overall fall, average daily exports rose 9.7 percent on a yearly basis, the data indicated.

Imports decreased 2.3 percent year-on-year to $32.9 billion over the cited period, resulting in a trade deficit of $2.8 billion.

In September, exports increased 12.7 percent from a year earlier to $65.95 billion, driven by strong semiconductor demand, reaching a record high for the first time in three and a half years.