Vietnam on track to rank among world’s 30 largest economies

HANOI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Vietnam’s economy is projected to exceed US$505 billion by the end of 2025, placing the country among the world’s 30 largest economies, according to forecasts by the World Bank.

Experts said Vietnam is currently one of the world’s 20 most open economies, with total import and export turnover in 2024 reaching more than $786 billion, up over 15 percent compared to the previous year, reported Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

Key sectors such as textiles and garments, wood and furniture, electronics, food processing, seafood, and industrial equipment have become internationally competitive, contributing to a dynamic and diversified industrial ecosystem.

The food and beverage processing sector was valued at more than $79 billion in 2024, accounting for nearly one-fifth of national industrial output and maintaining an average annual growth rate of around seven percent, according to international research. The packaged food market is expected to reach US$26.9 billion by 2028, encouraging domestic companies to invest in sustainable packaging, advanced processing technologies, and product traceability to meet rising global demand.

Vu Ba Phu, Director-General of the Trade Promotion Agency under the Ministry of Industry and Trade, said global markets continue to view Vietnamese enterprises as reliable producers and exporters. Vietnam’s textile and garment industry ranks among the world’s top three, with export revenues of $42.1 billion in 2024, while wood and furniture exports rank second globally and seafood exports total $10 billion.