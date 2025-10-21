GCC experts call for unified firearms database at Dubai Police symposium

DUBAI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Experts from across the Arabian Gulf have called for the creation of a shared digital platform to connect forensic laboratories in the region, following the conclusion of the “Firearms in Forensic Evidence” symposium hosted by Dubai Police under the Ministry of Interior.

The proposed network aims to make it easier for specialists to exchange expertise, conduct joint training, and speed up the process of matching and identifying firearms used in crimes.

Major General Ahmad Thani bin Ghalita, Director of the General Department of Forensic Science and Criminology at Dubai Police, said the event reflects the force’s commitment to scientific advancement and modern policing.

He added that Dubai Police, in coordination with the GCC Police, is working to unify forensic efforts and establish a GCC-wide firearm fingerprint database.

More than 30 forensic experts from GCC countries and international organisations such as INTERPOL and GCCPOL took part in the symposium, which also included visits to key Dubai Police facilities.

Participants toured the Smart Police Station (SPS) to learn about its multilingual, fully automated services that allow residents to file reports and speak to officers through live video calls. They also visited the Command and Control Centre, where they were briefed on Dubai Police’s advanced 3D mapping, patrol tracking, and emergency response systems that ensure quick and efficient handling of incidents.