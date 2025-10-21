Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce, Brazil’s National Library Foundation to promote Arab culture

SÃO PAULO, 20th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Arab-Brazilian Chamber of Commerce (ABCC) and Brazil’s National Library Foundation (FBN) have signed a technical cooperation agreement to strengthen the dissemination of Arab culture and its historical presence in Brazil, according to the Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA).

The agreement, signed on Monday at the ABCC headquarters in São Paulo, provides for a series of joint initiatives, including the exchange of digital documents and the organisation of exhibitions and cultural events.

The signing ceremony was attended by ABCC Vice President for International Relations and Secretary-General Mohamad Orra Mourad, Vice President for Marketing Silvia Antibas, and FBN President Marco Lucchesi.

The National Library Foundation holds a rich collection of documents related to Arab culture, such as newspapers published by immigrant communities, old maps, and editions of the Quran. The ABCC, meanwhile, hosts the Digitisation Project of the Memory of Lebanese Immigration to Latin America, an initiative by the Holy Spirit University of Kaslik, in Lebanon, that gathers and digitises historical materials from Lebanese communities across the region.

According to the Brazil-Arab News Agency, Lucchesi, Antibas and Mourad discussed opportunities to enhance the visibility of this cultural heritage, particularly by expanding access to information about Arab immigration and memory in Brazil. Plans include reviewing the cataloguing of Arab documents in the FBN collection. Lucchesi also noted the institution’s interest in expanding the Resgate Barão do Rio Branco project, which catalogues and reproduces handwritten documents from the period preceding Brazil’s independence in 1822.

