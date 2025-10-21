Operation Smile UAE provides free cleft surgeries for 18 patients at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 21st October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sixty-three patients with cleft conditions were screened, of whom 18 received free, life-changing cleft surgeries this month during Operation Smile UAE’s ninth short-term surgical programme, hosted at partner hospital Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi.

In addition to surgeries, patients received speech assessments, dental care, nutrition advice, and pediatric support.

Cleft lip and cleft palate are among the most common congenital conditions worldwide. They occur when parts of the lip or the roof of the mouth do not join together during pregnancy. Beyond appearance, cleft conditions can affect a person’s ability to eat, speak, and breathe, and may lead to ear infections and dental problems.

With timely surgery and comprehensive care, including dental and orthodontic services, speech therapy, nutrition counseling, and psychosocial support, children and adults with cleft conditions can thrive.

On 5th October, a multidisciplinary Operation Smile team assessed 63 patients at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi. Each patient met with a nurse, pediatrician, anesthetist, surgeon, dentist, orthodontist, dietician, and speech therapist. These coordinated evaluations guided surgical selection and connected families with ongoing care pathways tailored to their needs.

During 18th-19th October, Operation Smile medical volunteers provided patient care, focusing on cleft lip and/or cleft palate procedures.

A simultaneous dental programme was run at the hospital during the surgery days, which enabled non-surgical patients to receive essential dental treatments, thus maximising the programme’s reach and impact.

This year, the programme brings together 38 Operation Smile medical volunteers from within the UAE, including physicians, nurses, dentists, and residents, as well as two international nurses, and will be supported by four student volunteers and one photographer. A dedicated group of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi caregivers are giving their time in planning and supporting surgeries throughout the weekend.

Dr. Mahdi Shkoukani, Division Chair of Otolaryngology (ENT) at Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi’s Integrated Surgical Institute and an internationally credentialed Operation Smile volunteer, led clinical oversight, ensuring the highest standards of safety and patient-centred care.

“This programme brings comprehensive, patient-centred cleft care to families across the UAE, free of charge, thanks to the commitment of Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi and our incredible community of medical professionals who volunteer their time,” said Morag Cromey Hawke, Executive Director of Operation Smile UAE. “Together, we are bringing care closer to home and helping patients with cleft conditions access the healthcare services they deserve.”

“Our caregivers are proud to support Operation Smile UAE by opening our facilities and working side by side with volunteer clinicians to deliver safe, high-quality care,” said Dr. Shkoukani.

He added, “This partnership reflects our shared mission to put patients first and to bring world-class, multidisciplinary care to the community. As a surgeon, I’ve seen firsthand how cleft surgery, combined with dental care, speech therapy, nutrition guidance, and pediatric support, can transform a child’s life."

To access care or volunteer, families in the UAE affected by cleft conditions can contact patients@operationsmileuae.ae for consideration for the next available programme. Medical professionals interested in volunteering can contact medicalvolunteers@operationsmileuae.ae.

Cleveland Clinic Abu Dhabi has been hosting these programmes since 2017, supporting the surgeries of over 100 patients. This support helps reduce financial and logistical barriers for families who might otherwise struggle to access comprehensive cleft care.