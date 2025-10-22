Sharjah Airport renews commitment to sustainability

SHARJAH, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah International Airport Authority marked World Energy Day, observed annually on 22nd October, by reaffirming its commitment to the UAE’s Vision 2050 targets on sustainability and environmental protection.

The airport is working on various projects aimed at using energy more efficiently, lowering carbon emissions, and promoting environmentally-friendly practices.

Ali Salim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah International Airport Authority, said that World Energy Day highlights the UAE’s ongoing efforts to promote sustainability and climate action, noting that energy efficiency is central to reducing emissions and using resources wisely in line with national goals.

Al Midfa shared that Sharjah Airport has renewed its Carbon Neutrality +3 certification for the fourth consecutive year, making it the only airport in the Arabian Gulf region to achieve this recognition from the Airports Council International (ACI).

It was the first carbon-neutral airport in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and the second in the entire Middle East to reach this important milestone, highlighting Sharjah as a leader in environmental sustainability.

He also mentioned that even with a significant growth in passenger numbers - over 9.1 million passengers came through the airport in H1 2025, marking a 10 percent increase compared to the previous year - the airport has turned this challenge into a chance for innovation, focusing on implementing initiatives that centre around waste reduction, reuse and recycling.

Sharjah Airport is making significant strides in being environmentally friendly. Recently, Al Midfa announced that the airport has successfully recycled all of its wastewater, which is now being used to water green spaces. They're also working on expanding their wastewater treatment facility to handle up to 3,000 cubic metres daily.

Additionally, the airport has installed solar lights in parking lots and walkways, and plans to adopt more smart technology for heating and lighting in the future.

Al Midfa highlighted the Airport's green initiatives in areas like solar energy, electric vehicles, agriculture, and waste management. This push for sustainability not only strengthens the airport's role as a leader in green aviation but also supports the country’s goal of achieving climate neutrality by 2050. Overall, Sharjah is positioning itself as an eco-friendly destination in the aviation industry.