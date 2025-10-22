Sharjah Maritime Academy, Heriot-Watt University advance academic cooperation

SHARJAH, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Maritime Academy (SMA) and Scottish Heriot-Watt University have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen academic collaboration, research development and professional training between the two institutions.

The MoU was signed at the Sharjah Maritime Academy campus in Khorfakkan by Dr. Hashim Al Zaabi, Chancellor of SMA, and Professor Dame Heather McGregor, Provost and Vice Principal of Heriot-Watt University Dubai, in the presence of senior officials from both sides.

The agreement establishes a framework for cooperation in faculty development, research supervision, teaching exchange, and joint academic initiatives, supporting the UAE’s vision to enhance innovation, education quality, and sustainable industry partnerships.

Under this agreement, Heriot-Watt University faculty will support staff development sessions at Sharjah Maritime Academy, while both institutions will explore opportunities for joint research, co-supervision of projects, and teaching collaboration.

Dr. Al Zaabi said that this MoU reflects SMA’s commitment to building international academic partnerships that enhance learning outcomes and applied research in the maritime field, preparing future professionals to serve the UAE and the wider region.

Professor McGregor stated, “This collaboration brings together the strengths of both institutions to advance research exchange, faculty collaboration and professional development in line with the UAE’s vision for sustainable, knowledge-based growth.”

