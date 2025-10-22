FAB reports record 9M’25 results with net profit up 24% crossing AED16 billion

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- First Abu Dhabi Bank (FAB) today announced a record Group net profit of AED16.02 billion for the nine-month period ended 30th September 2025, representing a 24 percent yoy increase, while Profit Before Tax grew 26 percent yoy to AED19.25 billion in 9M’25.

Return on Tangible Equity (RoTE) stood at 20 percent, remaining well above the Bank’s medium-term guidance.

FAB’s performance for the period was driven by strong execution throughout the franchise, delivering double-digit growth across all business divisions. This was driven by strong momentum in client activity, diversified revenue streams, and expanding contributions from strategic trade corridors.

Operating income rose 16 percent yoy to AED27.65 billion, supported by sustained client activity during the period. Net interest income rose 2 percent yoy to AED14.96 billion, reflecting healthy volume growth.

Non-interest income surged 37 percent yoy to AED12.7 billion, accounting for 46 percent of Group revenue, supported by a 23 percent yoy rise in fees and commissions and a 45 percent yoy increase in FX and investment income.

On the balance sheet, loans and advances grew 13 percent ytd to AED596 billion, driven by strong, broad-based demand and robust momentum in trade-linked financing and corridor activity. Customer deposits increased 8 percent to AED848 billion, reflecting continued client confidence and liquidity inflows.

Total assets reached AED1.38 trillion, up 14 percent ytd. Asset quality remained solid, supported by a prudent risk profile, while capital and liquidity buffers stayed comfortably above regulatory requirements. CET1 stood at 13.7 percent and LCR at 158 percent as of September-end 2025.

FAB continues to hold one of the strongest combined credit ratings in the region (AA- or equivalent), displaying its solid capital position, balance sheet strength, and disciplined execution.

Hana Al Rostamani, Group Chief Executive Officer of FAB, said, “Across the franchise, we continued to deliver on our priorities, deepening client relationships, diversifying revenue streams, and deploying capital efficiently to drive sustainable growth and returns.

“We also enhanced our international footprint and deepened our position as a trusted banking partner in global trade and investment flows. As we advance our strategic expansion in Europe, Türkiye, Nigeria, and open a new branch in India, we continue to strengthen FAB’s role as the leading corridor bank across key geographies.”

She highlighted the bank's advancement in adopting AI, generating measurable impact across the Group and reinforcing FAB’s leadership at the forefront of intelligence-driven innovation.

Lars Kramer, Group Chief Financial Officer of FAB, stated, “FAB’s third-quarter performance marked another strong set of results, with net profit up 21percent year-on-year to AED5.39 billion. We remained fully engaged in supporting our clients across all segments, maintaining strong momentum in lending, transaction volumes, and deposit flows.”