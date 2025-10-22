RAKEZ Legal Department earns regional recognition

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has been recognised in the “In-House Legal Team – Small category” at the Legal Era Middle East Law Awards 2024-25, a regional platform honouring excellence and innovation in the legal sector.

RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad commented, “This achievement stems from our Legal Department’s proactive approach to governance and regulatory excellence, which goes beyond safeguarding our operations. They also empower our clients to thrive within a transparent, business-friendly environment."

The awards bring together leading in-house legal departments from globally renowned organisations across major industries, including energy, financial services, telecommunications, real estate, technology and manufacturing.