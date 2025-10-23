Fatima bint Mubarak receives wife of Serbian President

ABU DHABI, 22nd October, 2025 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak, the Mother of the Nation, Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), received today, at Al Bahr Palace in Abu Dhabi, Tamara Vučić, the wife of His President Aleksandar Vučić of the Republic of Serbia, who is currently visiting the UAE.

The meeting reviewed the relations between the two friendly countries and peoples, ways to develop them to serve mutual interests, and means of strengthening cooperation between women’s organisations in both nations in a way that contributes to empowering women and supporting family stability.

At the beginning of the meeting, H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak welcomed Tamara Vučić, expressing her hope that this visit would contribute to enhancing cooperation and exchanging experiences in women’s affairs between the United Arab Emirates and Serbia.

H.H. affirmed that, under the wise leadership of the UAE, women have been given a central role in the country’s comprehensive development journey, demonstrating their capability to participate effectively in building and advancing the nation.

She added that cooperation between women’s, social, and development institutions in both countries would further strengthen bilateral partnership, supporting joint efforts to empower women, protect families, and promote the values of peace and coexistence among nations.

For her part, Tamara Vučić expressed her deep appreciation for the “Mother of the Nation”, and praised her pioneering efforts in supporting and empowering women, as well as her influential role in strengthening the family unit and protecting children. She commended the remarkable achievements of Emirati women, who have earned leadership positions across various fields of work and contribution.

She also expressed her aspiration to enhance cooperation between the two countries in women’s empowerment, family support, and child protection, through experience exchange and joint program development, aimed at advancing women’s roles in society and strengthening family stability. She emphasised that the partnership between women’s organizations in the UAE and Serbia would open new horizons for humanitarian and developmental cooperation between the two friendly nations.

H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak hosted a dinner banquet in honour of Tamara Vučić.

A number of Sheikhas and female leaders attended the meeting and the banquet.