SDHR holds cybersecurity forum in Sharjah

SHARJAH, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) – Sharjah Human Resources Department, in cooperation with the Sharjah Cybersecurity Centre, affiliated with the Digital Sharjah, organised the second forum regarding cybersecurity in Sharjah.

The Holy Quran Academy in Sharjah hosted the forum, which was attended by several senior officials and representatives from government agencies in the emirate.

The forum is being held as part of the Sharjah Government's efforts to foster a comprehensive understanding of information security as an integrated system encompassing governance, management, and practices, starting with the security of facilities and installations, through the governance of roles and responsibilities, risk management, and service continuity, all the way to information and data protection. This will enhance the readiness of government agencies and raise their efficiency in the field of information security.

The forum included key sessions presented by Engineer Abdulnasser Bukhatir, Director of the Sharjah Cybersecurity Centre, who addressed four main themes that formed the general framework for the forum's discussions: governance of roles and responsibilities, governance of corporate risk management, governance of service continuity, and governance of information security and protection policies.

Bukhatir reviewed the organisational and practical dimensions of information security in the government work environment, explaining how governance contributes to clarity of tasks and reducing functional overlap. It also integrates risk management with strategic decisions, ensures the continuity of services during crises, enhances data and information protection, and raises the efficiency of the secure use of government information.

The guests addressed a number of aspects related to information security and its challenges in the government work environment.

Abdullah Ibrahim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Sharjah Department of Human Resources, emphasised that “organising this forum reflects Sharjah's future vision aimed at establishing an institutional culture based on governance, excellence, and conscious risk management, and enhancing information security within the government system, as it is a fundamental pillar for ensuring service continuity and data protection.”

He pointed out that the forum constitutes a platform for exchanging experiences between leaders and competencies in government agencies, contributing to raising awareness and integration in implementing best practices related to information security, and building a shared understanding of the importance of data protection and service continuity, leading to increased readiness of national cadres and the development of a safe and sustainable digital work environment.

He stressed that the Human Resources Department is continuing to implement initiatives and organize events that support the Sharjah Government's efforts towards smart transformation, enhancing the competitiveness of the government apparatus and achieving the emirate's comprehensive development vision.

For his part, Bukhatir emphasised the importance of this forum in unifying efforts and working together to raise cyber awareness and ensure operational protection across the government sector in the Emirate of Sharjah, thus consolidating the emirate's position as a leading and proactive digital government globally.

He said: “Governance is the core of any mature information security architecture. At the Sharjah Cybersecurity Center, we are committed to ensuring that all government entities operate within a unified and secure system, built on reliable and tested standards. This forum reflects the center's commitment to supporting national initiatives and efforts in this regard, stemming from our role as a strategic partner of the emirate's government in ensuring the continuity of government operations, protecting the digital infrastructure, and enhancing the emirate's cyber readiness.”

The forum concluded with an exchange of insights and recommendations that emphasized the importance of integrating government efforts to build a secure and sustainable digital system and enhancing the readiness of the information infrastructure to ensure data protection and the continuity and efficiency of government services in the Emirate of Sharjah.