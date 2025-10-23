National SMEs shine at Global Food Week

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) – The activities of Global Food Week continue in the United Arab Emirates, a strategic event that brings together international expertise and pioneering national initiatives, aiming to build a resilient and sustainable food system from farm to table. This event serves as an ideal platform for national small and medium enterprises to showcase their products, promote their businesses, and engage with the international food ecosystem.

The event focuses on four main pillars: procurement and supply chains, innovation in the food industries, sustainable solutions, and opportunities for access to the UAE and regional markets. This diversity reflects the development of the food and beverage sector in the country, from agricultural technology to local production and global trade.

Among the participants, AlNoud Farm in the Al-Foah area of Al Ain stood out, where Manager Ghalia Albannai affirmed their commitment to supporting local agriculture and offering a variety of products such as honey and dates, within an agricultural environment that includes greenhouses and net houses. She said: “We seek to encourage the community to support local products, and during Global Food Week we have seen great interest from visitors and business owners to contract with us.”

As for Azbat Brida Products, managed by Noura Khalifa Al-Jabri, it presented more than 150 locally produced products, including various types of eggs and butter. She confirmed that her participation came by invitation from the Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award, praising the great support from the wise leadership who have championed the support and empowerment of women in all fields.”

Similarly, Bu Theeb Nursery & Fruits Farm, supervised by Salah Sayed, participated by presenting distinguished varieties of dates and fruits, such as Medjool, Ikhlas, figs, and mangoes. He explained that the aim of participating is “to gain knowledge and market our products,” noting that they have received three awards from the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Award.

For her part, Mona Al-Mansoori showcased her project By Gezelle, which offers dates in innovative varieties and creative styles mixed with nuts such as pistachios, walnuts, and almonds. She confirmed that their participation aims at promotion, marketing, and networking with business owners.

Maryam Khalifa AlZaabi presented her home-based project for making perfumes and incense, which began with support from the Women’s Union and relies on raw materials from countries such as India. She said: “We promote our products through social media and participation in events, and we hope our business will flourish soon.”

In the field of agricultural technology, AlFafa Agricultural LLC, managed by Naser AlZaabi, stood out as a strawberry farm in the UAE. He explained that the project relies on artificial intelligence in agriculture and achieves production exceeding 1,200 tonnes per month, with ambitions to reach 5,000 tonnes annually. He added: “Local agriculture provides an economic alternative to imports and reduces the risks associated with them.”

Participants emphasised the support of the wise leadership and the empowerment of women, with platforms such as Global Food Week providing a significant incentive for them to continue developing their products, expanding their businesses, and contributing to the country’s food self-sufficiency.

They concluded by highlighting the importance of government support in enhancing food security and achieving self-sufficiency. They pointed out that government support plays a major role in encouraging investment in the agricultural sector and promoting sustainable development.

Global Food Week 2025 is more than just an event, it represents Abu Dhabi’s ongoing commitment to agricultural innovation and trade, supporting efforts towards sustainable food security for future generations.

