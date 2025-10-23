Arab stars bridge acting & writing at SIBF 2025

SHARJAH, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) – Renowned Arab actors Khaled El Sawy and Dhafer L'Abidine will lead a session titled “From acting to writing: artists narrate the story” at the 44th Sharjah International Book Fair (SIBF 2025), exploring how their journeys from performance to authorship have deepened their creative expression. The discussion will examine how their experiences in acting have shaped their approach to storytelling and writing.

The session will take place on Saturday, November 8, at 7:00 pm, in the ballroom of Expo Centre Sharjah, as part of the SIBF’s Art and Literature programme, one of the fair’s flagship series.

Both artists will share how years spent in front of the camera have honed their narrative instincts and informed their reflections on art, life, and humanity, offering an intimate look at the convergence between performance and literature.

Khoula Al Mujaini, General Coordinator of SIBF, said the fair aims to spotlight artists who navigate both acting and writing to underline the central role of literature in cultural and creative life. She commented: “We are proud to host El Sawy and L’Abidine. They are not only acclaimed actors but also writers who bring depth and purpose to Arabic literature. The strongest works in theatre and cinema often begin with the written word, and their careers are testament to that truth.”

She added: “Through this year’s Art and Literature programme, we highlight the creative bridge between screen and page. It allows audiences to see how the book remains integral to the creative process—an idea that resonates with this year’s theme, ‘Between You and a Book.’”

Egyptian actor and playwright Khaled El Sawy is a defining voice in Arab cinema and theatre whose creative journey began with writing. Before achieving screen fame, he had established himself as a playwright and poet through works such as Horses and The Diary of Eternity, known for their sharp language and human insight. In 2024, he reaffirmed his literary presence with Atlal, a work that merges creative instinct with intellectual force. For El Sawy, writing is an extension of performance—driven by the same precision, intent, and emotional depth that shape his acting.

Tunisian actor and filmmaker Dhafer L'Abidine exemplifies the modern Arab artist who moves seamlessly between acting and authorship. His debut feature Ghodwa (2021), which he wrote, directed, and starred in, won the FIPRESCI Prize at the Cairo International Film Festival and was later acquired by Netflix, establishing him as a storyteller of range and purpose.

He followed it with To My Son, which earned Best Film and a special mention for screenplay at the Hollywood Arab Film Festival. Working across Arab and international markets—from The Eddy by Damien Chazelle to regional hits like Sweetness of the World and Bride of Beirut—L’Abidine continues to treat cinema as both a visual and literary craft built from the written word.

The Art and Literature programme at the Sharjah International Book Fair, brings together leading artists, musicians, and writers from around the world. It underscores how serious artistic and musical expression continues to shape global culture, spotlighting performers whose creative journeys reveal the enduring power of language in storytelling and performance.

