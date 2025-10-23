26th Sharjah Award for Library Literature theme announced with focus on AI in industry

SHARJAH, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) – Sharjah Libraries has announced “Artificial intelligence in libraries: innovation and impact” as the theme for the 26th edition of the Sharjah Award for Library Literature, underscoring the role of advanced technologies in advancing knowledge systems and improving library services.

This edition features three categories: the Research Category, which includes three subfields: AI technologies and core applications, user experience and accessibility, and technical infrastructure and implementation, alongside the Best Arab Library or Information Institution Category, and the Best Project or Practice in the Field Category.

The announcement was made on the final day of the Sharjah Award for Library Literature Forum 2025, which examined the ethical responsibilities involved in content production and the impact of innovation and digital governance on the future of libraries. The event highlighted the need to equip professionals with the skills to manage this transformation and contribute to cultural and knowledge development.

The forum concluded with recommendations to strengthen knowledge environments and prepare libraries for the AI era. Experts emphasised the need for continuous professional development through training programmes that keep pace with digital transformation. They also called for libraries to shift from being service providers to becoming active knowledge partners capable of delivering accurate research support.

The recommendations included launching digital initiatives and programmes to develop smart research skills within the wider community. Participants stressed the importance of deploying smart tools, such as virtual assistants, to support the academic sector. They also highlighted the need for flexible staffing models that allow employees to take on multiple roles and clear ethical and legal frameworks to ensure responsible AI use and protect intellectual property. They also urged libraries to expand their social role through initiatives that support lifelong learning and improve access to knowledge.



