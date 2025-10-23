Sharjah Ruler directs SEDD to set fee for home licences at AED 1

SHARJAH, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) – The Sharjah Economic Development Department (SEDD) has begun implementing His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah's directive to set the annual fees for holders of home licences in the Friday Market and nearby shops in Mleiha at AED 1.

Hamad Ali Abdullah Al Mahmoud, the Chairman of the Sharjah Economic Development Department, said that the department values this area highly because His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah, always encourages helping citizens access markets, getting involved in business, and promoting their initiatives.

He stated that the "I'timad" licence is critical in regulating home-based commercial activities, encouraging Emirati men and women to engage in the economy, and supporting their ideas and initiatives to invest in private ventures.

