IRENA, Sierra Leone hold second APRA Investment Forum to drive finance in Africa

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) – The International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA) and the Government of Sierra Leone today officially launch the second Accelerated Partnership for Renewables in Africa (APRA) Investment Forum aimed at scaling up investments to advance the energy transition and green industrialisation across APRA countries.

Taking place from 22–23 October 2025 at the Freetown International Conference Centre, the Forum convenes ministers, high-level representatives from APRA Partners, investors, developers and financial institutions from Africa and beyond for high-level dialogues and technical sessions. The Forum also includes matchmaking opportunities and a project exhibition that provide regional developers with a platform to showcase their projects and gain exposure to global investors and financiers.

The high-level event takes place just days after the launch of a new IRENA report at the Pre-COP in Brasília, which revealed that Africa accounted for only 1.6 per cent of new installed renewable capacity in 2024.

“Renewables have become the most affordable source of power generation, yet the gap between Africa’s vast renewable energy potential and actual deployment remains wide,” said IRENA Director-General Francesco La Camera. “We must act urgently and collaboratively to remove persistent financial barriers and ensure affordable capital reaches viable projects. Through the APRA Investment Forum, IRENA is deploying its full range of project facilitation tools and partnerships to de-risk investment, unlock innovative financing, and channel capital where it is most needed.”

“APRA is a critical initiative for African countries in their efforts to accelerate the use of renewables to meet SDG 7,” said Hon. Dr. Kandeh Yumkella, Energy Sector Lead, Chairman of the Presidential Initiative on Climate Change, Renewable Energy and Food Security (PI-CREF) and Energy Governance Coordination Group (EGCG). “Sierra Leone is proud to host the 2025 APRA Summit following the signing of a 2.2 billion Mission 300 Compact where we aim to increase the share of renewables from 46% to 52%.”

The two-day event builds on the success of last year’s inaugural forum in Nairobi, which mobilised a project pipeline valued at USD 2.7 billion and around 1 gigawatt of potential renewable power generation capacity. Post-Forum facilitation will focus on advancing identified projects, strengthening investment readiness, and supporting implementation efforts across APRA countries.

