Global leaders spotlight new investment frontiers at WIC–SIF 2025

SHARJAH, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) – Government leaders from three continents convened at the World Investment Conference–Sharjah Investment Forum (WIC–SIF 2025) on Wednesday, urging countries to rethink investment promotion strategies to match rapidly shifting global capital flows.

During the high-level session “Global Leaders’ Insights: Re-strategising Investment Promotion and Facilitation at the Global Economic Shift,” ministers and policy makers from Europe, Africa, and Asia highlighted the need for collaboration, trust-based policy environments, and sustainable finance to unlock new growth frontiers.

According to UNCTAD’s World Investment Report 2025, Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) to least-developed countries rose by 9% in 2024 to reach USD 37 billion — growth largely attributed to advances in green finance, digital infrastructure, and reform-led emerging economies.

Wamkele Mene, Secretary General of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), called for “a new model of investment diplomacy that connects capital to opportunity across the Global South,” emphasising that Africa’s continental market “must now move from potential to participation.”

“This era, defined by geopolitical realignments, rapid technological change, and the urgent pursuit of sustainable growth, presents both challenges and opportunities. Yet, Africa continues to move forward – charting its own pathway to resilience and prosperity. AfCFTA offers us a transformative framework to adapt to global shifts, attract sustainable investment, and create a single continental market for goods and services. Through collective action and steadfast commitment, we are defining how Africa engages with the world – on its own terms and for the benefit of its people,” said Mene after signing an MoU with the World Association of Investment Promotion Agencies (WAIPA) at the start of the session.

Mohamed Mulla Yaqoub, newly elected president of WAIPA, underscored the need for “building a strong and more resilient global economy.” He added: “FDI is more than just the movement of capital; it is a powerful driver of development, innovation, and opportunity — an engine that benefits societies today while laying strong foundations for generations to come. At the same time, we must recognise the changing nature of global FDI trends. We are witnessing a growing focus on sustainability and green investment, an accelerated shift towards digital economies, and renewed efforts to build resilient supply chains. These trends highlight the need for collective action and adaptability.”

Highlighting his country’s growing investment appeal, Qaiser Ahmed Sheikh, Pakistan’s Minister of Investment, said: “With more than three percent of the world’s population and proximity to high-growth economies like India, China, and the UAE, we are following a clear trajectory of reform and progress. Leading rating agencies such as S&P and Moody’s have already upgraded Pakistan’s outlook, reflecting growing investor confidence. Our goal is to make Pakistan one of the most business-friendly and investment-ready economies in the region — strengthening our partnership with the UAE and the wider region to drive prosperity and help eliminate poverty, the world’s greatest challenge today.”

Serbia’s Minister of Environmental Protection, Sara Pavkov, spoke about her country’s “profound and far-reaching transformation” driven by climate priorities and a renewed focus on sustainable opportunity. She also referred to the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement with the UAE that came into effect in May, noting: “This agreement opens new avenues to enhance and expand our bilateral trade and investment ties.

It presents opportunities that both Serbian and Emirati companies are encouraged to fully embrace. This strategic partnership is a testament to our shared commitment to building a future defined by collaboration, growth, and mutual respect,” she said, adding that Serbia attracted over €5 billion in FDI in 2024 alone.

Jordan’s Secretary General at the Ministry of Investment, Zaher Al Qatarneh, described Jordan as a “gateway economy linking Asia, Africa, and Europe – offering investors both scale and stability.” He added: “Through our extensive network of free trade agreements with partners such as the United States, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Canada, Singapore, and more than 20 other countries, Jordan today provides preferential access to a market of over 1.4 billion consumers.”

Tajikistan’s First Deputy Chairman of the State Committee on Investment and State Property Management, Farrukh Yusufzoda, highlighted the nation’s vast hydropower potential, estimated at 527 billion kWh annually. “Tajikistan is committed to building a green, resilient, and regionally connected economy. And we are actively inviting investment in new hydroelectric and solar projects that will drive decarbonisation and sustainable growth.

Our government continues to reform the business environment, expand public–private partnerships, and offer more benefits and incentives than ever before to ensure Tajikistan remains an attractive destination for responsible investment and innovation,” he said.

Closing the session, Dr Holger Bingmann, Member of the ICC–WBO Global Executive Board and President of ICC Germany, described trust as “the new currency of investment.” “Resilience, to me, is the new measure of success. It is not the strongest who will thrive in the years ahead, but the most adaptable, the most critical, and the most trusted. In this context, investment promotion agencies stand at the very heart of what comes next. As global competition intensifies — between countries, regions, and even economic zones — your ability to adapt, collaborate, and build trust will define the future of sustainable investment,” he said, citing ICC’s latest investments in Africa, which saw a record 75% rise in FDI last year.

The discussion was part of the opening day of the two-day international forum, which is being held for the first time in conjunction with the World Investment Conference (WIC), and marks a major milestone for Sharjah in shaping the global discussion around sustainable investment and economic development. Under the theme “Transforming Our World: Investing for a Resilient and Sustainable Future,” the gathering will convene more than 10,000 participants from 142 countries, and features 130 speakers across more than 160 sessions and 120 bilateral meetings.