UAE to participate in 2025 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup in Al Ain

DUBAI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) – Twenty-two male and female athletes from various People of Determination clubs across the UAE are preparing to participate in the 8th edition of the 2025 World Shooting Para Sport World Cup, to be held at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting, and Golf Club from October 25 to November 5.

The participants have completed their final preparations to compete in the championship, which features 43 events for men and women across multiple disciplines, including pistol, air rifle, small-bore rifle (scoton), shotgun, and visually impaired shooting categories.

Thiban Al Muhairi, Secretary-General of the UAE Paralympic Committee, stated that hosting the eighth edition of the championship at Al Ain Equestrian, Shooting, and Golf Club represents another milestone for international competition and reaffirms the continuous development of People of Determination, who have achieved global success in shooting. He emphasized that previous editions of the tournament have showcased remarkable results, reflecting the leadership’s unwavering support and commitment to empowering People of Determination.

Al Muhairi also noted that the inclusion of four female shooters in the UAE team highlights the strong international competitiveness of Emirati women and their growing capabilities to face challenges at world-class events. This year’s edition will feature 213 athletes from 37 countries.