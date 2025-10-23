Israel obliged to let aid flow into Occupied Palestinian Territory, says ICJ

NEW YORK, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) – The International Court of Justice (ICJ) says that Israel must uphold its responsibilities as the “occupying power” by ensuring aid can flow freely and by respecting the rights of the UN and other humanitarian agencies working in the Occupied Palestinian Territory.

In a detailed advisory opinion requested by the General Assembly, the UN’s top court found that Israel is required to “ensure that the population of the Occupied Palestinian Territory [OPT] has the essential supplies of daily life, including food, water, clothing, bedding, shelter, fuel, medical supplies and services.”

The court called on Israel to also “respect and protect” all aid workers, medical personnel and facilities.

By ten votes to one, judges also held that Israel “has an obligation” to cooperate in good faith with the UN, “providing every assistance in any action it takes in accordance with the Charter of the United Nations,” including the Palestine refugee relief agency, UNRWA.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres described the ICJ opinion as “very important”, adding that it came at a moment when the UN is doing all it can to surge aid into Gaza following the ceasefire.

The ICJ held that Israel is bound by international humanitarian law and human rights law to respect and protect civilians in the OPT, ensuring that aid workers and medical facilities are safeguarded and that no civilians are forcibly transferred or deprived of food.