Tropical Storm Melissa dumps heavy rain on Haiti, Dominican Republic

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- Tropical Storm Melissa dumped heavy rain on parts of Haiti, Jamaica and the Dominican Republic on Wednesday as forecasters warned of significant flood risk in the northern Caribbean and officials urged residents of flood-prone areas to seek higher ground.

Dominican President Luis Abinader said schools in nine provinces would close Wednesday and Thursday and ordered public offices and nonessential private businesses closed.

Dozens of people in the southern Dominican Republic were already in shelters as some 500 volunteer rescue personnel fanned out across the region to help. In addition, officials said dozens of water supply systems were out of service, affecting more than half a million customers.

People in Haiti grew concerned over the possibility of heavy flooding, which has devastated the country during past storms given widespread erosion.

Jamaica’s Minister of Water and Environment Matthew Samuda said 881 shelters would be made available as needed. Courts were ordered closed by Wednesday afternoon and schools were to switch to remote classes Thursday.