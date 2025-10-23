Sharjah Police recognised globally for leadership excellence

SHARJAH, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Police have received a prestigious award at the 2025 International Association of Chiefs of Police (IACP) Leadership Awards in California, USA. They were recognised for their outstanding work in supporting victims of crime.

Colonel Dr. Sameh Al Halyan, who leads the Strategy and Institutional Leadership Department, expressed pride in this achievement. He stated that Sharjah Police are dedicated to excellence and continuously invest in training their staff. This award serves as motivation to keep striving for top performance in all areas of their work.