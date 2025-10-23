Abu Dhabi Police launch ‘Be Cautious’ campaign to boost cybersecurity

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Police General Headquarters has launched the sixth edition of its awareness campaign, “Be Cautious”, continuing its efforts to strengthen digital security and safeguard community members against new forms of cyber fraud.

The three-month campaign is organised in collaboration with the Ministry of Interior, other police departments, the UAE Cybersecurity Council, Abu Dhabi Media, First Abu Dhabi Bank, and Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank.

Major General Mohamed Suhail Al Rashdi, Director of the Criminal Security Sector, stated that the campaign underscores Abu Dhabi Police’s ongoing efforts to enhance public awareness of cybercrimes. He added that it aligns with the UAE Centennial 2071 and Abu Dhabi Vision 2030, by promoting a culture of cybersecurity and reinforcing public confidence in trusted security communications.

He explained that the campaign features a variety of events and educational programmes reaching all sections of society through social and traditional media, community councils, universities, and schools. He highlighted the need for collaboration among stakeholders to maximise the campaign’s outreach and impact.

The campaign sheds light on contemporary types of online fraud, such as phishing links, misleading phone calls, fake prize notifications, fraudulent e-commerce sites, and similar scams. The public is advised to stay alert and refrain from sharing personal or financial details with unverified sources.

