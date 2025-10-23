Salma Rehabilitation Hospital supports recovery of child following severe brain injury

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- SEHA, a subsidiary of PureHealth and the largest healthcare group in the Middle East, has announced the remarkable recovery of a six-year-old child at Salma Rehabilitation Hospital following a severe traumatic brain injury. The child sustained a critical head injury in a road traffic accident, arriving at Salma in a fully dependent state, unable to sit, communicate, or feed independently.

Despite these overwhelming challenges, the child began a comprehensive, multidisciplinary rehabilitation journey involving physicians, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, speech-language pathologists, and nursing staff. A patient-specific plan was created with one objective: to restore independence and enhance quality of life.

Initially unable to control the head or trunk and fully dependent for all daily activities, the child was introduced to specialised seating and positioning protocols to facilitate physical activation. Within two weeks, there was significant progress from immobility to walking with minimal supervision, marking an early milestone in recovery.

Occupational therapy addressed cognitive and fine motor challenges. Through structured, task-oriented interventions, the child relearned daily living skills including brushing teeth and using eating utensils. Within three weeks, the patient regained functional abilities, including dressing with minimal support, identifying colours and shapes, and answering questions in Arabic.

Speech and language therapy also contributed to the transformation. The child, who initially relied on tube feeding and was non-verbal, progressed to speaking in full sentences and eating independently. Play-based, child-led therapy helped rebuild language and feeding skills, restoring confidence and communication.

The multidisciplinary approach and continuous family involvement played a pivotal role in the successful outcome. Upon discharge, the child had regained full mobility, cognitive function, and speech, and was able to run, climb stairs, communicate clearly, eat independently, and engage in play with others. The patient has since travelled abroad to continue cognitive rehabilitation, with physical recovery deemed complete.

This case underscores SEHA and PureHealth’s commitment to delivering world-class, patient-centred care. It highlights the transformative potential of paediatric rehabilitation and the critical role of family involvement in recovery.