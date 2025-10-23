‘Al Saff Al Emarati’ initiative launched to promote national identity

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Department of Education and Knowledge (ADEK) has launched Al Saff Al Emarati (Emirati classroom), a new initiative designed to nurture a strong sense of national identity among young children by immersing them in Emirati heritage, values and language.

Targeting children aged between two and four from all nationalities, the initiative is currently available in 11 private nurseries across Abu Dhabi, with more institutions expected to adopt the programme later in the academic year.

Al Saff Al Emarati classrooms integrate cultural elements into daily learning through Arabic-led instruction, traditional storytelling, proverbs and poetry celebrating the UAE’s history and inspiring figures.

To qualify, participating nurseries must employ at least two Emirati educators and submit a detailed curriculum plan outlining how they will create a supportive learning environment with appropriate Arabic educational resources.

Mariam Al Hallami, Executive Director of the Early Education Sector at ADEK, said, “We are creating an environment where children can build a strong foundation in Arabic, further fostering their sense of self and community within a local context. For parents, our comprehensive approach ensures Arabic literacy and national identity are embedded in Abu Dhabi’s youngest learners. Al Saff Al Emarati will also support career pathways in early education for passionate Emirati educators who wish to contribute to this field.”

Enrolment in the programme is open to both Emirati and non-Emirati families seeking a culturally rich, Arabic-focused learning experience. So far, more than 21 percent of participating families are expatriates, reflecting the growing interest in immersing children in the local culture and promoting shared values and community bonds.

Parents are encouraged to check with their nurseries regarding the availability of Al Saff Al Emarati classrooms to ensure their children gain early exposure to Emirati culture and the Arabic language. Currently, 11 private nurseries are implementing the Al Saff Al Emarati classroom, with more expected to join the initiative soon.

