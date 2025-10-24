Sharjah Heritage delegation meets Hunan Museum to boost ties

SHARJAH, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- A delegation from the Sharjah Institute for Heritage, led by Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam, Chairman of the Institute, visited the Hunan Museum in Changsha, China, as part of an official visit to China.

The museum is one of China’s leading national institutions, housing a rare collection of archaeological artefacts and cultural relics from various Chinese dynasties, reflecting the richness and diversity of Chinese civilisation across the ages.

The delegation toured the museum’s halls and permanent exhibitions, focusing on key archaeological collections that document the development of Chinese civilisation, particularly artefacts from the Han dynasty, noted for its artistic, craft, and cultural achievements, as well as its commercial exchanges.

Both sides held an official meeting to discuss ways to enhance cultural and scientific cooperation, exchange expertise in preserving tangible and intangible heritage, and organise joint exhibitions and research programmes.

Dr. Abdulaziz Al Musallam emphasised the importance of developing collaboration with leading Chinese cultural institutions to promote civilisational dialogue and noted that the visit is part of the Institute’s broader efforts to build sustainable international partnerships that contribute to safeguarding cultural heritage.

The visit is part of the Sharjah Heritage Institute’s official cultural tour of China, covering several cities, archaeological sites, and specialised research centres in heritage and culture, aimed at promoting knowledge and human exchange between the two sides.