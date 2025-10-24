9th MOTN Festival kicks off 28th November across three locations

ABU DHABI, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The MOTN Festival will return this December for its ninth edition. Organised by the Department of Culture and Tourism - Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), and conceptualised and produced by event coordinator Brag, the festival will run for more than 30 days across three locations in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

Taking place from 28th November to 2nd December 2025 in Al Dhafra Region’s scenic Al Mugheirah Bay and in Al Ain Square, Al Ain Region, the event will conclude along the Abu Dhabi Corniche from 10th December 2025 to 4 January 2026.

MOTN Festival 2025 will feature family activities, global cuisine, live entertainment, art installations, rides, games and cultural experiences. This year’s Out of This World theme introduces new elements including an Instagrammable museum, immersive gaming, laser tag, mazes and a Ninja Kidz action park.

The festival will continue to delight visitors with dedicated zones designed for every mood and age. Amuse is where little ones – and the young at heart – can dive into family fun, sparking creativity and laughter at every turn. For those chasing adrenaline and adventure, Thrill delivers rides and action-packed experiences that keep teens and adults engaged. And for those who love to savour life’s pleasures, Indulge brings together flavours from around the world, fashion finds, and more – the perfect place to relax, explore and treat yourself.

The line-up also includes interactive workshops, an outdoor cinema and an additional inflatables zone. With more than 40 food concepts from regional and international vendors, the festival will present a variety of street food, desserts and gourmet dishes. Alongside dining, visitors can enjoy boutique shopping, art showcases and a diverse line-up of live music and entertainment.