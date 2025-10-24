University of Hong Kong students explore Khorfakkan's traditional architecture, crafts

SHARJAH, 23rd October, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Institute for Heritage recently welcomed a group of students from the University of Hong Kong as part of their efforts to encourage cultural sharing between different communities.

This visit, organised in partnership with the University of Sharjah, aimed to introduce the students to the rich heritage of the UAE and how it is preserved.

The students enjoyed a field trip to the Shis Heritage Village and the historic areas of Khorfakkan. During this tour, they learned about traditional Emirati architecture and lifestyle, especially in the mountainous regions. They were able to see how ancient Emiratis lived in harmony with nature.

The group also visited the Traditional Crafts Museum in Khorfakkan. Here, they explored various tools and methods used in traditional crafts, gaining insight into professions that are an important part of the local culture and history.

The students shared their admiration for the diverse culture and rich heritage of Sharjah. They appreciated the important work done by the Sharjah Institute for Heritage in sharing this knowledge with new generations, promoting values of openness and understanding between different cultures.