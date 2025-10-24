Pension payments for October to be disbursed Monday: GPSSA

ABUI DHABI, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Pensioners and beneficiaries are due to receive their pension payments on 27th October, with a total value of AED850,328,238 worth pension disbursements, announced the General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA).

This October’s pension payments indicate an evident increase of AED38,742,246 in comparison to the same month last year, during which pension payments amounted to AED811,585,992.77.

A total number of 49,776 pensioners and beneficiaries are due to receive their pension payments this month, indicating an increase of 674 customers in comparison to October of last year, during which there were 49,102 pensioners and beneficiaries.

The expenditures incurred cover payments to Emiratis subject to Federal Law No. (7) of 1999 on Pension and Social Security and its amendments. They also include beneficiaries whose pension files are managed by the GPSSA on behalf of the Ministry of Finance. This includes managing benefits and contributions according to the specific pension laws that apply to them.