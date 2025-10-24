Ajman Municipality receives seven-star rating at IBPC 2025

AJMAN, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Rashid bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Municipality and Planning Department in Ajman, received the certificate for the 11th International Best Practices Competition (IBPC 2025).

The Department was recognised with seven stars for its innovative initiative, the Smart and Sustainable Waste Data Management Platform, which honours outstanding initiatives and innovations in management and development across various sectors.

The certificate was presented to Sheikh Rashid at his office within the Department by representatives of the granting entity, in the presence of Abdulrahman Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Director-General of the Department, Dr. Eng. Khalid Moeen Al Hosani, Executive Director of Public Health and Environment at the Department, along with several officials and experts from both entities.

In this context, Sheikh Rashid affirmed that the achievement adds to the Department’s extensive record of successes in various fields, noting that it participated in the 2025 Global Award, which attracts entities and organisations from around the world.

He stressed that the Department rightfully earned the seven-star rating for its Smart and Sustainable Waste Data Management Platform, reflecting an exceptional achievement that embodies the Department’s vision of harnessing modern technology, including the Internet of Things (IoT) and artificial intelligence, to transform waste management into a smart and sustainable model that supports decision-making and reduces environmental impact.

Sheikh Rashid was briefed by Dr. Eng. Al Hosani on the platform, which includes comprehensive data collection on various waste types, real-time monitoring of waste flows, automatic carbon emissions calculations, and interactive geographical maps illustrating waste quantities and categories. The platform provides precise insights to decision-makers to enhance operational efficiency and advance Ajman’s Smart City 2030 vision, in line with the UAE’s National Sustainability Agenda.

Dr. Eng. Al Hosani explained that the competition applied specific evaluation criteria set by international experts, with winning initiatives rated on a scale from one to seven stars, with seven stars representing the highest level of global excellence and innovation.

The international certification reaffirms the emirate’s commitment to innovation, sustainability and excellence. It strengthens the Department’s efforts to promote smart and sustainable solutions for future generations and supports ongoing initiatives to implement circular economy principles within a sustainable framework, making sustainability a cornerstone of smart city development.