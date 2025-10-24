China's power use hits record 7.77 trillion kWh in first 9 months of 2025

BEIJING, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) -- China's electricity consumption, a key barometer of economic activity, reached a record 7.77 trillion kilowatt-hours in the first three quarters of 2025, according to data released by the National Energy Administration on Thursday.

China Central Television (CCTV) reported that the figure marked a 4.6 percent year-on-year increase, with quarterly growth rates of 2.5 percent, 4.9 percent and 6.1 percent, reflecting accelerating expansion.

In the third quarter, power consumption by the country's secondary industries increased by 5.1 percent year-on-year, accounting for 51 percent of the overall growth. The high-tech and equipment manufacturing sectors have been experiencing rapid expansion, with their power usage surging by 9.5 percent year-over-year in the first nine months.

Stimulated by China's consumption promotion initiatives, power consumption in the service industries in the third quarter also reported an increase of 8.3 percent compared to last year, with power usage for the internet and related services surging by 33.8 percent, and for the battery charging and swapping sector rising by 49.6 percent.