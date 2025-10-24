Noura Al Kaabi participates in Fourth Ministerial Conference on Feminist Foreign Policies

PARIS, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) -- Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, participated in the Fourth Ministerial Conference on Feminist Foreign Policy, held in Paris, France, on 22–23 October.

Hosted by the Government of France, the conference served as a platform to strengthen and expand international efforts to advance women’s rights and achieve new progress toward gender equality. Held under the theme “How Can We Unite, Act, and Resist Together to Defend Gender Equality and the Rights of Women and Girls,” the fourth edition built on the outcomes of previous conferences and brought together high-level political leaders, representatives of international organizations, development banks, civil society, research institutions, and philanthropic foundations from more than 50 countries.

The fourth edition of the conference coincided with the 30th anniversary of the adoption of the Beijing Declaration and Platform for Action and the 25th anniversary of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1325 on Women, Peace, and Security, both of which serve as foundations for collective action to ensure and advance women’s rights, empowerment, and participation in public life and to eliminate all forms of violence against women.

The UAE’s participation in the conference demonstrates the country’s continued commitment to prioritizing gender equality, as well as the empowerment of women and girls.