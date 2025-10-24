UAE celebrates Indian Community in Dubai on October 26

DUBAI, 24th October, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE will celebrate the Indian community through a large public event to be held at Zabeel Park in Dubai on 26th October, in the presence of Noura Al Kaabi, Minister of State, and A. Amarnath, Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India to the UAE, along with a distinguished gathering of diplomats, business leaders, and prominent members of the Indian community.

The celebration, being held for the second consecutive year, underscores the depth of friendship and cultural ties between the UAE and India.

Organised by the "Emirates Loves India" page, the event reflects the strength and vitality of the long-standing bilateral relations between the two countries and the high regard the UAE holds for the Indian community, as it joins them in celebrating their cultural and civilisational heritage.

The event, which is expected to attract more than 70,000 attendees, will showcase the rich diversity of Indian culture, art, and folklore. It will feature a varied programme of cultural and artistic performances, live music, and traditional activities that highlight the depth and beauty of India’s history and artistic legacy, as well as the contributions of the Indian community to the UAE’s sustainable development.

The event will include a special segment to honour distinguished members of the Indian community in the UAE for their exceptional achievements. Its diverse programme, combining entertainment, culture, and traditional craftsmanship, will offer visitors an immersive experience inspired by India’s rich history and authentic culture. The celebration will feature live family and children’s performances, traditional dances and music shows, exhibitions of handicrafts and traditional products from Indian towns and villages, food stalls offering authentic Indian cuisine, and interactive experiences highlighting the richness of Indian culture and art.

By hosting such large-scale events that celebrate the traditions and heritage of nations, the UAE continues to strengthen its global relations and promote the values of tolerance and coexistence among people of diverse cultures. These efforts reflect the UAE’s success in fostering an environment of peace and harmony that enables everyone to live together with mutual respect and understanding, establishing a global model for diversity and cultural pluralism.

The Indian community is an integral part of the UAE’s social fabric, contributing positively to its economic, social, and cultural landscape. Its significant presence continues to strengthen bilateral relations and open new horizons for cooperation between the two countries.

The relationship between the United Arab Emirates and the Republic of India is distinguished by deep historical ties and enduring friendship between their peoples. This long-standing partnership was formalised with the signing of the Cultural Agreement in January 1975 and took a major step forward in January 2017 with the signing of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement, alongside thirteen other agreements and memoranda of understanding across multiple sectors.

The Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries continues to strengthen investments and trade flows, aiming to raise non-oil bilateral trade to US$100 billion by 2030. Since its entry into force in May 2022, CEPA has significantly strengthened trade and investment relations between the UAE and India, with non-oil trade reaching US$37.6 billion in the first half of 2025, representing a 33.9 percent increase compared to the same period in 2024.